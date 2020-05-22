Occupant burns hands, keeps fire from spreading

TROY — A man suffered burns to his hands when a mattress was found to be on fire inside his residence on Friday but his actions may have prevented the fire from spreading.

Troy Assistant Fire Chief Wade Dexter said that a call was received around 10:30 p.m. that a home in the 800 block of South Clay Street had “a fire in the bedroom, spreading to the front porch.”

“When we got here,” said Dexter, “one of the residents of the home had already dragged the mattress on to the front porch.”

Troy police officers on the scene used dry chemical fire extinguishers to put the flames out.

“That was it for a majority of the fire,” Dexter continued. “The house suffered some minor smoke damage.”

Dexter said that preliminary findings point to possible unattended smoking materials but the investigation is ongoing.

The resident who was burned refused medical care at the scene and was to be taken for treatment by family members. His injuries are believed to be minor.