UVMC has no COVID-19 patients

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Sunday News

MIAMI COUNTY — As of Friday, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Premier Health officials confirmed Friday they have had no COVID-19 positive patients at the facility for several days this past week.

Kettering Health Network officials declined to say whether they had any coronavirus patients in Troy, but official have said previously they do not keep COVID-19 patients at the Troy Hospital, but transfer them to another facility within their network.

A total of 49 hospitalizations have been recorded in Miami County throughout the pandemic, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials.

The transition back into additional services at the facilities amid the pandemic has been successful, officials at both networks said on Friday.

“The transition has gone smoothly,” said Upper Valley Medical Center President Tom Parker. “In the absence of a vaccine, the COVID-19 screening test is critical. In addition to conducting screening tests on patients coming in for surgeries and procedures, Premier Health this week also initiated COVID-19 screening tests across our inpatient setting and emergency department. This is an important step to keep our patients safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

John Weimer, vice president, Network Emergency, Trauma and Operations Command Center and a leader of Kettering Health Network’s Incident Command Center overseeing the network’s response to COVID-19, also said safety is a priority.

“This pandemic has prompted us to review every process and procedure to make sure that we are continuing to provide the highest quality of care and minimizing the risk of infection. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we enhanced our existing processes through updated visitor policies, adding screening stations at entrances, more frequent cleaning schedules, as well as creating protocols for masking and social distancing,” Weimer said. “We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of our patients, and we want to assure the community that we remain an excellent place to receive care.”

Both networks continue to follow the guidelines of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA), which now allows for one support person per day to accompany patients into the region’s outpatient, ambulatory, emergency department, and hospital facilities, provided that adequate social distancing policies can be met. Visitors are not permitted for outpatient testing, such as non-invasive radiology testing, routine X-rays, and lab studies. Anyone under the age of 18 will also not be permitted to visit unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a pediatric patient.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, we have partnered with GDAHA and the health care providers in our region to ensure that items such as visitor policies are as consistent as possible in the communities we collectively serve. We understand that visitors play an important role in the well-being of our patients, and we are pleased that we are now able to welcome one support person for most patients,” Weimer said. “These visitor guidelines are in line with GDAHA, and we will continue collaborating as we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In Miami County, there are 337 cases and 30 deaths reported as of Friday, according to MCPH officials. Cases include 153 nursing home related, 95 healthcare workers and 89 considered community spread, according to MCPH officials. This include both positive COVID-19 active infection and positive antibody tests.

In Ohio, there are 30,794 total COVID-19 cases with 1,872 total deaths. There have been 5,379 hospitalizations with 1,416 of them being intensive care admissions.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call (833) ASK-ODH.

