Pet of the Week

Meet Jazzy

Hello everyone my name is Jazzy. My owner got very sick and cannot take care me and my best friend Bruiser, also an American Staffordshire Terrier mix, anymore. So we came to the Miami County Animal Shelter until they find me a loving forever home. I’ve lived with my good buddy Bruiser for five years. We are very close and would love to be adopted together. I am a very quiet girl that just wants to snuggle. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see Bruiser and for more adoptable pets.