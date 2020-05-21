J.R. Clarke Public Library announces next phase of opening

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Public Library is beginning Phase 2 of its process of re-opening on Monday, June 1 with regular hours. This progression will be completed in several phases based on the recommendations from the Governor of Ohio, The Ohio Library Council, our J.R. Clarke Trustee Board and the Miami County Health Department. Our goal is to continue providing excellent service and maintain a healthy environment for all who enter.

The “limited” Phase 2 will begin on Monday, June 1 with recommendations for patrons.

• Our library staff has their temperatures taken daily and will be wearing a mask in the library.

• All patrons will enter and leave from the north doors. The large “toter” will remain in the north foyer for return books. Please do not take these return items to the circulation desk.

• There will be a small table in the northern foyer with directions for patrons who enter the library. Please follow them in order.

• J.R. Clarke recommends that all patrons wear a mask.

• Social distancing rules will be followed.

• Hand sanitizer is available and is to be used before entering the main library.

• The total number of patrons will be 10 at any one time in the library with a 30-minute visit enforced.

• Anyone the age of 14 and under needs to be accompanied by an adult.

• One parent may bring a maximum of two children.

• All library services will be available for the community, organizations and schools.

• These regulations will be adjusted and improved according to their “successful” implementation.

• The Summer Reading Program is “on hold” with the possibility of beginning late summer or early fall. Staff are waiting for more direction on keeping kids safe during this period of time.

If you have any questions, contact the library at (937) 473-2226