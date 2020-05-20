Bradford sets Saturday graduation

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will be holding graduation Saturday, May 2.

. Each graduate will receive their diploma one at a time walking across the stage in their cap and gown in the high school gymnasium. Each graduate will be permitted to have four guests accompany them to witness the diploma ceremony. A photographer will be on hand to capture the moment of each graduate receiving their diploma from one of their four guests.

Each graduate has been assigned a time slot to receive their diploma as Bradford has worked closely with local and state officials, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Darke County Public Health. This plan was the best possible compromise as it allows Bradford to keep many of the decades-old traditions of a Bradford High School graduation ceremony, while at the same time staying within the mandates and guidelines of Governor Mike DeWine.

Each student and their parents will have their diploma ceremony filmed. Bradford will put together a graduation video, which will then be shared with each family and the community.