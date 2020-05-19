Piqua celebrates Memorial Days past

Crowds line the streets during the Memorial Day parade in downtown Piqua in 1905

The Pride of Piqua Marching Band prepares to step off for the Piqua Memorial Day parade in 1972

Miami Valley Today wishes to thank the Piqua Public Library History Department for providing a look at Memorial Day parades in year’s gone by. While our communities may not be holding parades to honor our fallen service men and women this year, please remember to honor them, pay tribute to them, and pray for them, always. Lest we forget.