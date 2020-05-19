Covington approves low speed vehicle ordinance

COVINGTON — The Covington Council passed an ordinance Monday regulating the operation of mini-trucks and low speed vehicles on village streets.

Regulations will include required inspections for proper safety equipment on these mini-trucks and low speed vehicles. These vehicles will be limited to streets and highways having an established speed limit not greater than 35 MPH.

Council recognized National Police Appreciation Week, which was May 10 through 16, during the regular monthly meeting on Monday. Social distancing was practiced and masks were used for the first in-person meeting in over a month.

“Ever since I’ve been mayor, I can sleep pretty well because I know we’ve got good guys out there keeping watch over us,” Mayor Ed McCord said. “Right now it’s a bit hard to get together to celebrate … but we do greatly appreciate what our officers do.”

In other business:

• Council set a public hearing to review a zoning map amendment for Fields of Grace and Kimmel LLC, for Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

• The week of June 1 is free heavy trash pick-up for residents.

• The Government Center will officially re-open on May 26.

• Council held a second reading of an ordinance establishing and describing boundaries of a community reinvestment area in the village, designating a housing officer to administer the program and creating a community reinvestment area housing council and a tax incentive review council.

• Council approved coronavirus employee pay sheets.

• Council approved a change order, on the High Street sanitary sewer improvement project, for Finfrock Construction, of $4,722.34, with revised contract amount being $53,226.34, and approved the final pay request amount to Finfrock Construction in the amount of $53,226.34.

• Council approved a change order for Shinn Brothers Construction, on the water plant chemical feed room improvement project, of $274, with revised contract amount being $68,274, and approved the third and final pay request of $10,774 to Shinn Brothers Construction, for the water plant improvement project.

• Council waived the three-reading rule and approved a resolution declaring the intention to proceed under the alternate tax document format provided under the Ohio Revised Code. According to McCord, this alternate tax document has been used by the village for the past several years.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.