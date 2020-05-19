Area briefs

Legion offers meals

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meals this week.

On Wednesday, a shredded chicken sandwich with chips and a pickle will be offered. Servings cost $4 and will be available from 5-7 p.m for carry-out.

On Thursday, an open kitchen will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for dine in or carry-out. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

On Friday, grilled burgers, baked beans and potato salad will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 and available from 5-7 p.m. for dine in or carry-out.

On Sunday, breakfast carry-out is available from 9-11 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake. Free delivery in Tipp City is available for breakfast.

Call (937) 667-1995 to order any of the meals.

Parade canceled

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Memorial Day parade has been canceled.

Safety City canceled

TIPP CITY — Due to social distancing requirements , Community Minded Women have cancelled all sessions of Safety City for the summer of 2020.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.

City offices to close

TROY — Troy residents are reminded that all city offices will be closed Monday, May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will be collected on Memorial Day and will be on schedule all week.

The Dye Mill Road Compost Facility will be closed on Memorial Day.

Board to meet on Zoom

TROY — The Miami County Educational Service Center Board of Education Meeting has been changed from May18 to May 27 at 5:15 p.m.

Those who wish to attend the meeting online may do so by going to the following website and using the meeting ID number:

Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/98954282926?pwd=SXN3WnNacTdDVlNESXhBWXJNOHYwQT09.

Fund to help residents

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Tipp Foundation have established a COVID-19 Fund to assist local residents of Tipp City, Monroe and Bethel Townships with rent, utilities or prescriptions.

If you have received community relief help in the past from TMCS, you are still eligible to receive this one-time assistance from this designated fund. This relief fund will be open until funds are depleted. If you need assistance with rent or utilities, visit tmcomservices.org and click on the red “COVID Relief” button to print an application. Fill out the application before bringing your photo ID and your lease or utility bill to the TMCS office.

If you are requesting prescription assistance, you need to ask Hock’s or CVS to fax the TMCS office your RX information before they can complete your request. The fax number is (937) 667-4003.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.