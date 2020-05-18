Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 15

DISORDERLY: There was a report of an argument between a male and female at approximately 8:10 a.m. at Walmart. The male left the scene before officers arrived.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers responded to the report of a male who appeared to be under the influence of drugs at 6:15 p.m. at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue. The male was located and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Mathew G. Johnson, 37, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip traffic accident was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Greene and North Downing streets.

May 16

TRESPASSING: There was a request for a welfare check on a male sleeping in the Southside Laundromat at approximately 4:30 a.m. The male was found to have been warned for criminal trespass at the business from a prior complaint and was cited with trespassing. He requested a squad and was transported to UVMC by squad. Alexis A. Evans, 37, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Spring Street. A traffic citation was issued for a stop sign violation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: There was a report of a male subject who broke several items in the complainant’s house on purpose while intoxicated at approximately 10 p.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street. The male admitted to breaking the items and was charged. Michael E. Hicks, 26, of Bradford, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

May 17

THEFT: There was a report of a theft from Walmart at 7:10 p.m. A license plate was obtained by an employee, and an officer was able to track down the suspect, who admitted to the theft. He was cited into court. Ricky L. Duvall, 38, of Albany, Ky., was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

May 18

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer was dispatched to an unruly complaint at 1:40 a.m. at the Piqua Village Apartments. Three juveniles were charged with being unruly, and two of those juveniles were also cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.