Troy Foundation awards Apple grants

TROY — The Troy Foundation’s Apple Grant program has been in place since 2007 and provides grants of up to $1,000 to teachers to enhance the educational experiences of their students by providing funding for the costs associated with field trips, materials, supplies and equipment for their classrooms. Teachers from Troy City Schools, Troy Christian, St. Patrick School, Overfield Early Childhood and Miami Montessori are eligible to apply for grants, however, due to the many changes currently in effect for our schools, including teachers not being in their classrooms, The Troy Foundation has decided to award the grants differently this year.
Due to teachers not being in the classroom as well as not knowing if in-person learning will occur in the fall, the foundation determined that it may be more difficult to apply for an Apple Grant. With these factors in mind, the 2020 Apple Grants will be awarded to each building based on the number students. The $20,000 set aside for this program has been allocated as follows:
Miami Montessori — $188
Overfield Early Childhood — $428
St. Patrick School — $539
Troy City Schools:
Concord — $2,552
Cookson — $1,192
Forest — $952
Heywood — $1,059
Hook — $1,078
Kyle — $768v
Van Cleve — $1,273
Troy Junior High — $2,678
Troy High School — $4,944
Troy Christian:
K-sixth grade — $1,017
Seventh -12th grade — $1,330
Grants will be distributed to support each building in the 2020-21 school year.