Pet of the Week

Meet Daisy

Meet Daisy, a Standard Schnauzer/Chihuahua mix. She was surrendered to the Miami County Animal shelter because her owner passed away. She is very timid, which can be expected considering her circumstances. She has been extra cautious of men, but has come around to staff and wants to jump into our arms and be held. With a quiet home with a patient owner, she will be a perfect companion. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.