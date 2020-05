Piqua prom court

Prom court, royalty named

Piqua High School has named its 2020 Prom Court. Queen candidates include from left, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Alissa Arnett, Reece Tate, Ana Adams, Adde Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Audrey Jacomet and Megan Allman. King candidates include Bryan Jones, Hudson Hall, Zane Beougher, Iverson Ventura, Mitch Fletcher, Makeegan Kuhn, Tayvian Elder and Riley Hill. Mitch Fletcher was named Prom King and Ellie Jones as Prom Queen.

Prom court, royalty named Piqua High School has named its 2020 Prom Court. Queen candidates include from left, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Alissa Arnett, Reece Tate, Ana Adams, Adde Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Audrey Jacomet and Megan Allman. King candidates include Bryan Jones, Hudson Hall, Zane Beougher, Iverson Ventura, Mitch Fletcher, Makeegan Kuhn, Tayvian Elder and Riley Hill.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_GIRLS.jpg Prom court, royalty named Piqua High School has named its 2020 Prom Court. Queen candidates include from left, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Alissa Arnett, Reece Tate, Ana Adams, Adde Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Audrey Jacomet and Megan Allman. King candidates include Bryan Jones, Hudson Hall, Zane Beougher, Iverson Ventura, Mitch Fletcher, Makeegan Kuhn, Tayvian Elder and Riley Hill. Provided photo

Prom court, royalty named Piqua High School has named its 2020 Prom Court. Queen candidates include from left, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Alissa Arnett, Reece Tate, Ana Adams, Adde Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Audrey Jacomet and Megan Allman. King candidates include Bryan Jones, Hudson Hall, Zane Beougher, Iverson Ventura, Mitch Fletcher, Makeegan Kuhn, Tayvian Elder and Riley Hill.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_Guys.jpg Prom court, royalty named Piqua High School has named its 2020 Prom Court. Queen candidates include from left, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Alissa Arnett, Reece Tate, Ana Adams, Adde Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Audrey Jacomet and Megan Allman. King candidates include Bryan Jones, Hudson Hall, Zane Beougher, Iverson Ventura, Mitch Fletcher, Makeegan Kuhn, Tayvian Elder and Riley Hill. Provided photo

Mitch Fletcher was named Prom King.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_King.jpg Mitch Fletcher was named Prom King. Provided photo

Ellie Jones was chosen as Prom Queen.