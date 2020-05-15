Residence Pride winners announced

PIQUA — On Tuesday, May 19, the Piqua City Commission will announce the Spring 2020 recipients of the Residence Pride Award.

The Residence Pride Committee met and selected award winners from the nominations received as follows:

• Karen Picker, 1250 Park Avenue

• Wauneta Bell, 811 Vine Street

• Terry and Billie Lewis, 1036 Broadway Street

• Christopher and Kaylee Swink, 1114 Walker Street

• David and Janie Hitchings, 803 Camp Street

The Residence Pride Award is based on the following criteria: property appearance, landscape appearance, helpful neighbor in regards to landscape or home improvement project, home improvements-general clean-up of a property, and business owner/landlord property.

The Residence Pride Committee meets on a regular basis to select the winners and the Committee encourages Piqua Citizens to submit nominations. Nomination forms are available on the City’s website at www.piquaoh.org or the Municipal Government Complex in the City Managers office or in the Utilities Department. Nominations or questions may also be emailed to: residencepride@piquaoh.org.