Area briefs

Memorial Day parade canceled

PIQUA — Due to the continued social distancing requirements, the Piqua Veterans’ Association has made the decision not to have a parade and formal ceremony on Memorial Day.

The local veterans organizations desire that the residents of Piqua and the surrounding communities take time themselves to remember the servicemen that paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country, according to Piqua Fire Department Assistance Chief Lee Adams.

“The proud display of the American flag is also as important this year, as ever,” Adams said.

If the flag is displayed on a flagpole, flag etiquette for Memorial Day is for the flag to be at half-staff until noon, then raised to its normal position for the remainder of the day, according to Adams. He said for this or any other information about display of the American flag, go to VFW.org/flag.

An informal ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 inside Forest Hill Cemetery. A list of World War II servicemen killed in action will be read to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. This will be followed by the firing of the three volleys and taps performed by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

The Piqua Veterans’ Association requests anyone visiting the cemetery during the ceremony time to remain at their vehicle, Adams said.

WACO camps rescheduled

TROY — In an effort to stay in line with the recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, WACO Learning Center is rescheduling the dates of its June summer camps. We have rescheduled Robotics Camp I for July 6-10, Robotics Camp II for July 13-17, and the Aviation Summer Academy will now be held July 20-24.

Additional camps will remain as scheduled. Young Engineers Camp is July 6-8, Fun with Flight Summer Camp is July 27-31 and Drone Camp will be Aug. 11-14.

Due to their popularity and limited space, staff encourage registering early, and early-bird pricing has been extended until June 1.

Staff ask that the community continue to follow WACO on Facebook or check their website at wacoairmuseum.org for more information and complete camp descriptions. They will continue to monitor the guidelines as they evolve and make adjustments if needed for the safety of campers and instructors.