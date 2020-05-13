Coming together to remember the fallen

Miami County Law Enforcement agencies gathered to remember National Police Week with a group photo at Treasure Island in Troy on Wednesday. Participating agencies include Tipp City Police, West Milton Police, Piqua Police, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miami County Park District, and Covington Police. Due to both construction at the Courthouse Plaza and the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no formal memorial ceremony for a Law Enforcement Memorial Service, however Miami County’s Law Enforcement agencies still pay tribute to local officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. Lest we forget.

