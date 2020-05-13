Reward offered in Piqua arson fire

PIQUA — A reward is being offered in the ongoing attempt to locate the person or persons responsible for setting fire to a home at 615 S. Wayne Street.

The fire occurred on March 31, 2020. Based on the cause and origin investigation, police and fire investigators believe that the fire may have resulted from criminal activity.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to please contact Detective Brett Marrs at the Piqua Police Department by calling (937) 778-2027 ext. 3020 or (937) 615-TIPS (8477). Information by be left anonymously.

Any person with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire may be rewarded up to $5,000 from the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee. More information about the reward program can be found at www.ohioarsonreward.com

Detective Brett Marrs of the Piqua Police Department holds a sign as Piqua Firefighter Cleadous Hawk staples it to the porch on Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_051320mju_pfd_arsonreward.jpg Detective Brett Marrs of the Piqua Police Department holds a sign as Piqua Firefighter Cleadous Hawk staples it to the porch on Wednesday.