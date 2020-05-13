Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 8

DISORDERLY: There was a subject observed drinking alcohol and yelling on the phone while walking down the street at 10:50 a.m. in the area of South Downing and Young streets. After speaking with the subject, he was warned for disorderly conduct after disposing of the alcohol.

May 9

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer conducted a traffic stop after an adult male ran a stop sign at 12:40 a.m. in the area of South College and Wood streets. The officer reported a smell of marijuana coming from vehicle. The officer found marijuana and LSD inside the vehicle. Joseph C. Franke, 18, of Covington, was charged with second-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a theft complaint at approximately 3:30 p.m. Subjects were inside the store concealing items. Subjects were confronted and trespassed from the store.

ACCIDENT: An adult male driver was cited after a one-vehicle, non-injury crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. on the 400 block of North Sunset Drive.

WARRANT: A male with a warrant and pending domestic changes was found at a house on the 700 block of Young Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. He attempted to flee and resisted arrest. He was arrested and incarcerated. Robert Jenkins, 45, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony domestic violence, and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An officer responded to a call referencing someone throwing something at the front door of a residence on Williams Place at approximately 10:15 p.m. A McDonald’s chicken sandwich was found to be thrown at the door. No suspect information was available. No damage was reported.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A patient at a nursing home overdosed at 10:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Kienle Drive and was transported to the hospital.

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject hiding behind Speedway on Scott Drive at 11:35 p.m. The male was located and trespassed.

May 10

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject returning to the Red Roof Inn and Suites after being trespassed at approximately 12:10 a.m. Bradley J. Comer, 29, of Casstown, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

TRESPASSING: An officer located a male subject sitting in the Southside Laundromat charging his cell phone at 4 a.m. The male was warned for trespassing.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a male subject punching a female subject at approximately 10:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Renche Street. Roger G. Robinson, 47, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

DISORDERLY: Two female subjects reported a male subject followed them at 4:25 p.m. on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. All involved subjects were found to be disorderly and warned for disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance after a male backed into a parked car at 8:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Clark Avenue. There was no damage to either vehicle. A female was warned for disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: A female subject wanted to turn herself in on an outstanding warrant at 9:30 p.m. at the Piqua Police Department. The female was cited and released. Shelly A. McDade, 41, of Houston, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

TRESPASSING: Two subjects were located loitering at the Southside Laundromat at 10:20 p.m. One subject had been previously warned for trespassing and was cited. Nicky L. Reed, 48, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.