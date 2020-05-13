Area briefs

Virtual concert set

TROY — StoryPoint will offer a live performance by New Zealand native Graeme James, a folk-style singer and songwriter who has performed his hit songs around the world, from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

Graeme currently has four albums that have received critical acclaim and awards.

Visit Facebook.com/StoryPointTroy at 2 p.m. to be directed to StoryPoint’s Facebook page and to tune into the event.

Charger raffle raises over $13K

PIQUA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charger Athletic Reverse Raffle event was converted to a remote drawing, replacing the traditional in-person event. And while the raffle looked much different this year, one fact remained evident: Charger fans’ unwavering support of Edison State Community College athletics.

This year, the event raised $13,900 through ticket sales alone. More than $12,000 in prize money was awarded to winning ticket holders, including the $10,000 grand prize winner, Douglas Martin of Anna.

“The money we raise through this event helps to offset many of the costs that our athletic teams incur throughout the year. It also provides a lot of opportunities that our student-athletes may not normally have, such as traveling to and participating in post-season tournaments,” said Nate Cole, Edison State Athletic Director.

Originally known as the Charger 300, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle began in 2010 to provide funding for postseason play and to offset expenses beyond the Edison State Athletics budget. The need for an annual fundraiser for the athletic department grew from the postseason success of Charger teams winning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII titles, District G titles, and moving on to compete at the NJCAA Division III Final Four.

Over the past seven years, $122,690.27 has been used to purchase team uniforms and equipment, provide team facility upgrades, and cover expenses associated with postseason play.

“This event has become more and more popular each year and this year was no exception, even with COVID-19. We had a tremendous outpouring of support from people in the community and right here at Edison State and we can’t thank them enough for making the event successful,” said Cole.

Edison State’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Milton-Union FFA names new officers

WEST MILTON —As the school year comes to an end, the Milton-Union Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA chapter would like to recognize the new 2020-2021 officer team. The new officers include: President — Emmie Bohse, Vice President — Darby Welbaum, Secretary — Tayor Falb, Treasurer — Tyler Kress, Reporter — Kelsie Tomlinson, Sentinel — Tyler Leffew, Student Advisor — Carter Tinnerman, and Historian — Cammy Shook. The new officers will each receive a new FFA jacket and an officer pin to display on their jacket. The new jackets were donated by Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home.