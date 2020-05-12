M-U’s Motz earns state award

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized 84 of Ohio’s top students from across the state during the 31st Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program on Tuesday.

The event was held virtually through two-way interactive video and live streamed on the Association’s YouTube Channel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominee from Miami County was Jacob Motz from Milton-Union, according to David Larson of the Miami County Education Service Center.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

Lt. Governor John Husted delivered the keynote address.

