Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 6

BURGLARY: Complainant advised the door to the St. James Episcopal Church on High Street had been pried open. It was reported at approximately 7 a.m.

MENACING: A complainant reported her neighbors were threatening her on Fisk Street at 11:45 a.m. Officer spoke with the neighbors, and they were warned for menacing.

ACCIDENT: A caller advised a vehicle rear-ended her at 2 p.m. in the area of North College and West High streets. The at-fault driver admitted fault and was cited.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 2:25 p.m. in the area of South and Kitt streets.

OVERDOSE: A male subject reportedly overdosed and was transported to the hospital at 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Ellerman Street.

TRESPASSING: A male was located trespassing on a property at approximately 9 p.m. on the 5900 block of Drake Road. He was arrested for trespassing. Alexis A. Evans, 37, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

DRUG OFFENSE: A male exited a vehicle on a traffic stop and refused to come outside at 10:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Park Avenue. Gary L. Drew, 32, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine in connection with this incident. Emma C. Jacomet, 22, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

May 7

PHYSICAL CONTROL: There was a report of a male subject passed out in a parked vehicle that was running at 5:20 a.m. on the 500 block of McKinley Avenue. Driver was found to be intoxicated and was charged. Kerry D. Lowe, 57, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: A subject was observed getting into a vehicle at approximately 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Water streets. Upon officer arrival, the subject stated he was getting inside his friend’s vehicle. The vehicle was found not to belong to anyone the subject knew and was actually stolen. The subject was arrested and incarcerated. William T. Hall, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property. Hall was also picked up on warrants for charges of driving under suspension, minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, first-degree misdemeanor theft, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, and fourth-degree felony theft.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at approximately 1:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Garbry Road.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Gill Street and Riverside Drive.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male subject who walked into a house without permission at 6:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Street. He was located and charged. Manpreet Atwal, 29, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: Officer was dispatched to an accident with injuries at 7 p.m. in the area of East Ash and Harrison streets. A driver was arrested for OVI. Frank W. Cottrill, 51, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI, first-degree misdemeanor OVI refusal with prior conviction, first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, and minor misdemeanor right-of-way violation in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of possible shots fired in the area of the 500 block of Second Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officers checked the area and found nothing suspicious.