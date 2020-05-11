Pet of the Week

Meet Onyx

Hi my name is Onyx. Onyx appears to be a purebred German Shepherd. She was on her own for quite a while and hard to catch. Miami County Animal Shelter staff are not sure of her history, but it can’t be good. This girl is a little weary, but with love she opens up. She is beautiful and has been spayed, and putting on weight since she got to the shelter. She is available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. The shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve. If interested in a dog, you can submit an application online or in person. If you’re interested in adopting Onyx, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.