PorchFest scheduled for Sept. 12

TROY — “PorchFest” is a new kind of music festival based on regional music and community generosity. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center presented Troy’s first ever PorchFest in 2019 with a strong turn-out of about a thousand visitors to the “porches” in the Southwest Historic District. The idea of porch music harks back to the days when neighbors and friends would gather on a Friday or Saturday night, on one porch or another, jamming and playing favorite tunes. On Saturday, September 12, 2020 forty musical acts will perform on forty porches, in side-yards, lots and patios. The first set will be at noon and the last set will be at 5 p.m. There will be seven concerts each hour, in a wide variety of genres and styles of music. Enjoy everything from rock to polka to bluegrass to chamber to old time to experimental electronic.

The footprint of the festival is located within the Southwest Historic District. The Hayner is still looking for about five more volunteer “porches,” said Terrilynn Meece the music manager at Hayner. “It is not necessary to provide the band,” Meece said. “We can help with that. We ask anyone within the footprint who is interested in hosting a band to fill out the form on our website and we will get the wheels in motion for you to be a host. Go to www.TroyHayner.org/porchfest.”

The Troy, Ohio PorchFest is also accepting sponsorships to help the musicians with their expenses. Meece encourages businesses that want to be in front of a thousand happy people to visit the website to learn about the benefits.

A Trojan Tent Village will be expanded in 2020 along Short Street between the Hayner and the Courthouse. Twenty-eight artisans and downtown Troy businesses will set up in booth spaces from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are still looking for about eight downtown Troy businesses to show off our wonderful stores downtown,” Meece said. “We love our downtown and want everyone to know what a special place it is.” Downtown business that are interested in participating should visit the website or contact Andrea Keller at Troy Main Street.

The Hayner, the PorchFest Committees, and all the participants are hoping and planning for a safe festival that will respect the health and safety of others.

“We are closely watching the mandates of the state and federal governments and if we have a green light, we will do everything we can to conduct the festival in a responsible way. We are all longing for connection and hoping for new openings. Planning is hoping,” Meece said. “Watch our website for current information as we navigate this new territory at www.TroyHayner.org.”