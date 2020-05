MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Engineer’s Office has two road closures planned starting Monday.

West Miami-Shelby Road will be closed for a tile replacement starting Monday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 12. The location of the work area is 175 feet east of Newberry-Washington Road.

Milton-Potsdam Road will be closed for a culvert replacement Monday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 12. The location of the closure is 645 feet east of Albaugh Road.