Postal workers can use your support

The Covington Post Office, located at 8 E. Spring St., would like to thank everyone for continuing to patronize their location and take advantage of their services during this turbulent time with COVID-19. The Covington branch of the United States Postal Service has not altered or decreased hours during this time, and the employees take pride in being there for the Covington-area community.

The Covington Post Office is asking customers to help show your support for your post office and its employees by purchasing one or two books of stamps, as well as an additional five to 10 stamps to send a note of encouragement to friends, family members, elderly neighbors, and first responders during this time. A note from a loved one would certainly brighten the day of a person who may not be able to get out of the house very often at present. So now is the time to keep our shut-in friends, family, and neighbors in mind by sending a card or note. Is there anything better than receiving unexpected mail? And if you’re happy with the good work of our local post office, submit your online survey after you purchase their stamps or send a package. That can be done at postalexperience.com/pos, and they would love to hear from you.

Way back on Feb. 8, three months ago, which kind of seems like a lifetime ago, the Fields of Grace Worship Center hosted their sixth annual Princess Ball. The attendance this year was absolutely huge, and beyond the expectations of the good folks at Fields of Grace. Due to the large turnout, tickets will be sold next year, and the event will have to become a Princess “Plus One” Ball. This means that there will be more space for all attendees, to make sure that the little girls and their father, grandpa, uncle, or other special gentleman in their life, will walk away with great memories.

Fields of Grace Worship Center really appreciates the outpouring of support for this event from Covington and the surrounding communities. However, due to space limitations, next year will have to be a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be an age limit put into place for the girls who attend.

Next year, there will be an open house on the afternoon of the ball, for the moms, grandparents, and other relatives and friends to come and see the ballroom decorated at its best. This will allow the family members to experience where their special little gal will spend the evening. Stay tuned to this column, as well as Fields of Grace’s website and Facebook page, for an announcement about the seventh annual Princess Ball in February 2021. It’ll be here before you know it! Maybe. …

And lastly, mark your calendars for the regular Covington community blood drive, to be held on Monday, June 15, from 1-7 p.m. This is back to the regular blood drive time and location, assuming our Covington Eagles Hall will be permitted to reopen by then. There is a large need for blood donations currently, especially with hospitals re-opening and getting back to normal procedures. As long as the Community Blood Center can find suitable locations, they will be here to collect our community’s blood. Go online at donortime.com to make your appointment. And keep your eyes peeled to this column, just in case there must be future changes to this blood drive.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

