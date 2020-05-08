Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Richard Pierce to Kevin Ploutz, Rachel Ploutz, Susan Ploutz, one lot, one part lot, $80,000.

William Baker to Erik Mannie, Sharon Mannie, one lot, $9,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Yu-Yang Shang, Dehua Wang to Scott Strayer, one lot, $161,500.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Lonnie Todd, Sue Todd, one lot, $262,000.

Tracy Hoyt to Prescol LLC, one lot, $0.

Halifax Land Company to David Morman Living Trust, one lot, $49,900.

David Fair, Marla Fair to David Fair, Marla Fair, two part lots, $0.

David Wille, Rebecca Wille to David Wille, Rebecca Wille, one lot, $0.

Todd Hogan to Melissa Hogan, one lot, $0.

3 Gen D LLC to Denlinger and Sons Builders Ltd., one lot, $79,900.

Melinda Jones to Helen Brannigan, three lots, $55,000.

3 Gen D LLC to Don Delcamp, Jane Delcamp, one lot, $69,000.

Alena Akins, Timothy Akins to Lisa Broomhall, Todd Broomhall, one lot, $465,000.

PIQUA

Kurt Garpiel to Cara Garpiel, a part lot, $0.

Janice Maloy, Janice Wehrley, Steven Wehrley to James Moyer, Karen Moyer, one lot, $120,900.

Mary Grimm, trustee, Wilbur and Mary Grimm Trust to Wesley Grimm, trustee, Grimm Family Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

James Tufano, Valorie Tufano to Jeannine Hammons, two part lots, $162,900.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Tracey Curran, two lots, $284,600.

Inverness Group Inc. to Brian Todd, Stefanie Todd, two lots, $299,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

FLETCHER

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Karen Patton to Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $42,000.

LAURA1

Felicia Booker, John Booker to Brook Chrisman, Rusty Chrisman, one lot, $170,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Annette McGuffie to MyCuMortgage LLC, $112,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Bayer Development Group to Anita Stern, Charles Stern, one lot, $239,700.

Emily Donaldson, Emily King, Paul King to Emily King, Paul King, $0.

WEST MILTON

Jenny Freidman to Joseph Friedman, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Glenna Dohner, Sharon Puterbaugh, attorney in fact to Brandon Gunter, one lot, $127,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Jacob Schroeder, Stephanie Schroeder to Anita Leyes, Paul Leyes, $0.

Elizabeth Wenrick Revocable Living Trust, John Wenrick Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Wenrick, 20.377 acres, 42.164 acres, 1.260 acres, 5.939 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Amanda Reynolds, Jason Reynolds to Kelly Davis-Mason, Philip Mason, $330,000.

Stony Brook Estates LLC to Beth Addis, Brian Addis, one lot, $74,900.

Durgarani Chadalawada, Amarnah Gollamud to Deborah Welker, Keith Welker, one lot, $350,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Brianne Hall, Philip Hall to Jacob Hall, Whitney Hall, 2.082 acres, $140,000.

MONROE TWP.

David McCray, Eileen McCray to David McCray Irrevocable Trust,

Shannon Gerardi, co-trustee, Michael McCray, co-trustee, $0.

David McCray, Eileen McCray to David McCray, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

J & C Jackson Holding Co. to Amanda Matheny, 0.717 acre, $145,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Charlene Reeder, Max Reeder to Charlene Reecer, 2.0 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Charles McKinney, Jeanne McKinney to Stephanie Kimmel, Ryan McKinney, 10.3019 acres $0.

UNION TWP.

Joseph Acra to Dawn Lucous, Randy Lucous, a part lot, $90,100.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Kristine Pence to Jacob Leet, 0.717 acre, $135,000.