Paul G. Duke Foundation announces support for nonprofits

TROY — The trustees of The Paul G. Duke Foundation have announced grants supporting key services for individuals and families in the Miami County community, and the initiation of a targeted grantmaking program supporting the immediate needs of local nonprofits as they address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trustees of the Paul G. Duke Foundation appreciate the initiative of The Troy Foundation in creating the Troy Emergency Response Fund to quickly distribute financial resources to nonprofit organizations serving Troy as well as the Miami County area as they strive to continue and to expand their services for vulnerable individuals and families affected by the pandemic. In addition to their grant for the Troy Emergency Response Fund earlier this month, the foundation’s trustees approved the following grants supporting crucial of local nonprofit organizations in the community:

• The Future Begins Today — This grant helps provide academic support and activities for Troy students.

Health Partners Free Clinic — This grant will assist in provision of medical care to Miami County’s uninsured and underinsured population.

Miami County Continuum of Care — This grant will help ensure continuation of the Rides to Work program.

New Creation Counseling Center, Inc. — This grant will support in-school emotional and mental health counseling services for Miami County school students.

Troy Recreation Association, Inc. — This grant for Summer Lunch Buddies will provide Troy students in grades K-6 with a free lunch and literacy program.

Expanding on their grants for the Troy Emergency Response Fund and the five organizations above, the foundation’s trustees are creating a new targeted support initiative in order to provide flexible for the immediate needs of Miami County nonprofits as they address the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic on community residents. In light of this initiative, the Trustees are suspending the Foundation’s normal grantmaking. An announcement will be made when the foundation’s competitive grant application process is resumed.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a supporting foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Mr. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Patricia Duke Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the foundation’s 35-year history of strategic grantmaking and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees is: Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Natalie Rohlfs; Rayce Robinson; Ronald B. Scott; and Wade Westfall. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as president emeritus.