PIQUA — A boil advisory that was previously issued for addresses on the 2100-2200 blocks of Eagles Lake Drive, as well as for addresses on Greenbriar Court, in Piqua has been lifted.

On Thursday afternoon, the city of Piqua lifted the boil advisory for customers at the following addresses that they are under a boil advisory: 2104, 2108, 2109, 2200, 2204, and 2205 on Eagles Lake Drive and at 5, 6, 9, 10, and 14 Greenbriar Court.