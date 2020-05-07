Area briefs

Tree sale distribution set

TROY — The 2020 Miami Soil and Water Conservation District tree distribution sale is currently still happening from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Staff will be holding it at the Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Lundgard Building. .

Staff will be selling extra trees that have not been pre-ordered during the pick-up times. This is a first come, first serve basis.

The fish fingerling sale orders are being taken until Friday, May 15 with pick-up being at noon Thursday, May 21 in the Miami SWCD parking lot. For questions, contact Linda Raterman at (937) 335-7645.

Library offering limited services

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library began offering limited services on Monday, May 4,2020. At this time, no patrons will be allowed in the library, but staff will be filling requests and offering curbside delivery of materials. Patrons may order material online from their account.Visit their webpage at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org to access the online catalog and account. Staff will pull books by the following day and check out for you or if you do not have access to our online catalog, you may call the library at (937) 448-2612 to place your request by phone.

The library staff will need at least 24 hours to process your requests. Curbside delivery will not be available until 11 a.m. every day. Please note that our delivery services with Dayton Metro, Troy and Search Ohio have been suspended until further notice. Access to Bradford items only is available at this time.

If staff cannot locate material you have requested they will make every effort to contact you by phone as soon as possible. Curbside delivery will be scheduled by phone no earlier than the day following request. Patrons will be asked for make/model/color of vehicle when you call to place your request. Staff ask that you pull into the parking lot, call library staff at 448-2612 to let us know you are here and “pop your trunk” so material can be delivered with no contact in the parking lot.

Staff will be wearing masks, washing hands and assessing their health prior to starting work each day. Items returned in the book drop will be set aside for 72 hours before being processed. These items will be given several “free” days so patrons will not have overdue charges.