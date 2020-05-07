Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 4

ASSAULT: There was a report of multiple subjects involved in a disturbance at 5 p.m. in the area of West Grant and Adams streets. A juvenile male was arrested for assaulting another juvenile male.

ASSAULT: Males arguing over facial hair led to a physical altercation outside of a residence on the 700 block of South Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. William J. Willis, 21, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

TRESPASSING: A subject was yelling about medication and threatening to smash doors in a grocery store at 7 p.m. on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue. The subject was located and trespassed from the store.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Two male juveniles were on the property causing problems and bothering other residents at 7:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue at the Colonial Terrace Apartments.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject causing a problem in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 8:50 p.m. at the Woodgate Apartments on Covington Avenue. The male had returned to his residence prior to officer arrival. William T. Hall, 41, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

May 5

SEX OFFENSE: Hospital reported a sexual assault (SANE) kit was ready for pick up at 1:30 a.m. A male subject reported an incident that occurred in the city.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject acting disorderly at approximately 2:10 a.m. on the 600 block of Brice Avenue. The male was located and possibly under the influence. He was warned for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: There was a report of a male subject who shoplifted from Walmart and left the business with items at 9:15 a.m. The male was located and trespassed from the business.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A victim reported a male took her vehicle without permission at 7:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Boone Street. The male was located with vehicle. Chip A. Mills, 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

THEFT: An officer was waived down by a female stating her vehicle was stolen at 10 p.m. in the area of West Water Street and Roosevelt Avenue. The vehicle was located a short time later, and a male subject was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. William T. Hall, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident. Jesse R. Woods, 40, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.