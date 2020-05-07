State cuts $3M from county schools’ budgets

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County public schools will have nearly $3 million slashed from their budgets in the next school year.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced cuts to the state budget Tuesday, with education across the state seeing a large percentage of those cuts.

DeWine called for $465 million in cuts to education. The cuts accounted for 60 percent of the $775 million in cuts announced and will include state-funded schools, colleges, and universities.

The state released new data Wednesday that shows how much each school district will lose with the cuts. Troy City Schools had the most sizable cut in state funding with $855,097 lost.

Piqua City Schools will have $534,734 cut; Tipp City, $536,228; Miami East $287,030; Milton-Union $250,097; Bethel Local Schools, $133,814; Covington Schools, $132,235; Newton, $100,839; and Bradford, $75,467.

Staff Reports

