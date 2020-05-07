Posted on by

THS announces prom court


Virtual prom to include county star Drew Baldridge

TROY — Troy High School will hold its virtual prom from 8-10 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Performing at the virtual prom will be country music star Drew Baldridge, who also will announce the king and queen.

Queen candidates include Olivia Dietz, MariCait Gillespie, Jaiden Hunt, Alayna Jones, Jordan Klemt and Colleen Watkins.

King candidates are Connor Bell, Tito Fuentes, Anthony Gonzalez, Jackson Goodall, A.J. Heuker and Jonathan Post.

