Teacher Appreciation Day at Piqua Catholic

Hunter, 6, and Aliyiah, 7, Steinke of Piqua hold a sign thanking one of their pre-school teachers Miss Anita Polakowski at Piqua Catholic School on Wednesday. Principal Brad Zimmerman organized the Teacher Appreciation Day event to allow both students and teachers an opportunity to visit, at a safe distance, before the school year ends. The Teacher Appreciation Day event was timed in order o allow only one teacher/class at a time to meet in the parking lot where parents and students honked their horns and waved signs.

