Boil advisory issued for 2100-2200 blocks of Eagles Lake Drive, Greenbriar Court

PIQUA — A boil advisory has been issued for addresses on the 2100-2200 blocks of Eagles Lake Drive, as well as for addresses on Greenbriar Court, in Piqua.

The city of Piqua has notified the customers at the following addresses that they are under a boil advisory: 2104, 2108, 2109, 2200, 2204, and 2205 on Eagles Lake Drive and at 5, 6, 9, 10, and 14 Greenbriar Court.

These affected customers are directed to immediately start boiling all drinking water taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving the consumption of water. This boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice is received from the city of Piqua Underground Utilities Department that indicates the boil water advisory has been lifted. The boil water alert is a precautionary measure required by the Ohio EPA for all situations in which a water main has lost pressure.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure that it is safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.

Effected customers have been notified via a red notice on their door.