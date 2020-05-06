PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 29

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers were dispatched for an adult male who overdosed at 4:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Cleveland Street. He was given Narcan and revived. He was found to have a warrant, and marijuana was seized at the scene. Trenton M. Bates, 23, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident. Cheyanne M. Wellman, 21, of Piqua, was also charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

April 30

THEFT: A subject reportedly stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart between April 29-30. The subject was identified by police and charged on April 20. William T. Hall, 41, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

MISCONDUCT AT AN EMERGENCY: There was a report of a garage fire at approximately 7 p.m. on the 500 block of South Downing Street. Units responded, and the resident continued to attempt to go into the active fire after being told not to. Timothy A. Kirk, 54, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor misconduct at an emergency.

ROBBERY: Piqua police responded to a call where a juvenile had three pairs of tennis shoes valued at approximately $250 stolen at approximately 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue. According to Piqua police reports, the juvenile was trying to sell the shoes online on Snapshat when the juvenile was contacted by someone who wanted to buy the shoes. Later, when the juvenile was showing the buyer the shoes, the buyer took the shoes without paying and fled in a vehicle. The juvenile grabbed onto the vehicle, eventually falling off and injuring his foot. The suspect, Carl M. Johnson, 21, of Piqua, was later taken into custody and charged with second-degree felony robbery in connection with this incident. Johnson is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $25,000 bond.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of an adult male who overdosed in a hotel room at the Baymont Inn and Suites at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was administered Narcan to help revive him, and he was later transported to the hospital for an examination. Mathew G. Johnson, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

May 1

WARRANT: Robert B. Rodeffer, 47, of Troy, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

SEX OFFENSE: The Piqua Police Department was contacted by a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Piqua involving a juvenile.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip traffic crash was reported at noon on the 600 block of West Greene Street. Suspect driver was unknown.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officers responded to the report of an assist squad for a male who had overdosed on drugs at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Young Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash reported at 6 p.m. on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue. A driver was cited.

May 2

TRESPASSING: There was a complaint of a subject trespassing at a residence at 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of Plum Street. The subject was charged with trespassing and transported to UVMC for a mental health evaluation. Donald Prather, 47, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Dispatch advised a male was overdosing outside of a residence on the 300 block of Young Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. The male was transported to UVMC for further medical evaluation.

MENACING: There was a report of a male subject with mental health issues yelling and screaming at neighbors in the area of the 1400 block of Plum Street at 6 p.m. He was arrested and incarcerated on several charges. Donald Prather, 47, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, and first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

May 3

BURGLARY: Property was reported stolen from a residence on the 600 block of South Main Street sometime overnight between May 2-3.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: Chip A. Mills, 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Mills took a vehicle without permission and was told he needed to return it. He then reportedly took the vehicle again after previously returning it. The vehicle was recovered, and he was charged.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of a male in the alley, acting strange, possibly under the influence of drugs at approximately 6:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Ridge Street. The male was located and warned for disorderly conduct. He was transported to UVMC for a mental health evaluation.