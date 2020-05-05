City of Troy operations slowly reopen

TROY — During Monday’s Troy City Council meeting online, Mayor Robin Oda commended the city residents for their diligent efforts over the last six weeks following the state’s Stay At Home order.

“Just everybody take a deep breath. Information is coming fast and furious. It’s always changing,” Oda said.

Oda shared how some residents are reluctant about the reopening of businesses while others are frustrated at the slow roll out. She asked residents to be patient with the city as it receives directives from the state, which are constantly changing.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington highlighted the city’s budget reductions of $2.2 million announced last week.

“We will continue to analyze the budget as the year goes along,” Titterington said. The last quarterly income tax impact won’t be available until July. Titterington said budget cuts were determined without cutting back safety department. Efforts to keep the city’s flowers and beautification plans will also continue.

City employees returned to work this week and some will be required to wear face masks and all will have temperatures checked by the human resources office.

Titterington said all employees are to report to their building during regular work hours, ending remote or on-call status.

Titterington said all employees were offered masks and either accepted them or had their own. The city also received hand made masks from the senior center.

City buildings will remain closed to the public. The city encourages residents to call and make appointments at City Hall for tax filing support or utility bill payment plans for those who are delinquent or at-risk of having their water service shut off after the order is lifted.

“Taxes aren’t due into July, but if they need to come in and talk to us, as always in the past we will work with them one on one on their tax forms,” Titterington said. Those who have questions or concerns about delinquent utility bills should call and make an appointment to work on payment plans. The city’s no shut off policy could be lifted “sooner than later,” he said.

Next week, city hall and Hobart Arena will open to the public from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The city plans to reopen City Hall to the public during normal business hours on May 18.

Council member Bobby Phillips asked if ODOT or OPWC projects impacted by the loss of state and local revenue funds. The ODOT funds for the Main Street project will likely not be impacted since it’s not set to commence until 2022.

The Ohio Public Works Commission projects are in a “holding pattern” and have suspended payments for future projects for the time being, including Riverside Drive, Titterington said. Titterington said the city will be ready with a design once funds are released but the project may be delayed.

Council approved the final legislation regarding the 43.59 acre Harshbarger-Rocco Annexation in Concord Township. Council moved the surplus sale of a tenth of an acre of Archer Park to a sixth reading. Council also moved the ADA transition plan for a second reading at council member Jeff Schilling’s request.

Tax and utility appointments encouraged

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

