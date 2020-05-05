Casstown home sustains heavy damage

CASSTOWN — A Tuesday afternoon house fire heavily damaged a Casstown home.

Firefighters were dispatched to a North Main Street home around 1 p.m. on a reported structure fire.

Fire units from Casstown, Fletcher, Christiansburg, Troy, Elizabeth Township and New Carlisle responded to the scene.

Arriving units reported smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters launched an attack that knocked the fire down.

Art Blackmore of the Casstown Fire Department said that crews knocked the flames down quickly with the majority of fire damage confined to the back porch and kitchen area.

Much of the remainder of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Blackmore said that there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters, however one dog and two cats perished in the fire. One cat did manage to escape.

North Main Street in Casstown was closed to traffic as crews battled the fire.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire. Fire investigators were on the scene to determine the source of the fire.

Blackmore said that an initial damage estimate would be in the $45,000 to $50,000 range.

Fire units cleared the scene around 6 p.m.

Firefighters from multiple departments work to extinguish a house fire on North Main Street in Casstown on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_050520mju_fire_casstown-2.jpg Firefighters from multiple departments work to extinguish a house fire on North Main Street in Casstown on Tuesday afternoon.