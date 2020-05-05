Bradford boy perishes in home fire

BRADFORD — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bradford late Monday evening.

Kaleb Huff, 12, was found deceased as a result of the house fire that reportedly started in the rear of the house at 420 N. Miami Ave. around 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant. The fire was reported to be spreading from the first floor of the two-story structure when call in, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Huff was one of seven people in the home at the time of the fire. According Duchak, some residents were forced to jump from upstairs windows or climb to the roof. Three of the occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from running from the fire, Duchak said.

Duchak said it was determined that a family member, Kaleb Huff, was unaccounted for and may have been trapped inside the residence. He was found deceased in an upper bedroom of the structure.

The Division of the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and is investigating the cause and origin of the fire along with fire investigators from the sheriff’s office, Duchak said.

Bradford, Covington and Piqua fire departments responded to the scene.

By Michael Ullery and Melanie Yingst

