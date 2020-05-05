Multiple departments battle large stubborn blaze

BRADFORD — Several area fire departments responded to a reported structure fire in Bradford late Monday evening.

The alarm sounded for the Bradford Fire Department shortly after 11 p.m. to respond to a house fire in the 400 block of North Miami Street.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy flames showing and requested that Covington Fire Department make a full response.

As the fire grew in intensity, Bradford’s chief requested addition mutual aide with a ladder truck from Piqua Fire Department.

Multiple hand lines were joined by a deck gun on a Bradford engine and the large water gun on the Piqua tower truck in pouring thousands of gallons of water into the burning home.

By 12:30 a.m. the fire was beginning to be knocked down but areas of flames still popped up in and around the structure.

Firefighters are still on the scene as of 1:35 a.m.

There is no word yet on injuries or a cause.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

