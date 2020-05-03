Piqua company expands to meet needs

PIQUA — Piqua-based Atlantis Sportswear is widely known for producing T-shirts for events around the country. As the current COVID-19 crisis tightened its grip on the United States and demand for protective gear soared, Atlantis stepped up to the plate, reinventing itself to meet the needs of consumers.

On Sunday afternoon, Atlantis Sportswear took delivery of 10 commercial automatic sewing machines to be used in the production of cloth protective face masks.

Scott Reardon, owner of Atlantis, and his staff, began producing face masks several weeks ago. As the demand for protective gear continues to grow, so do orders, and the need to increase both production and efficiency.

Company officials managed to locate and purchase the machines, which are in high demand at this time, in order to keep their production line running smoothly.

Atlantis currently produces cloth protective masks for local companies such as Scott Family McDonald’s and Dave Arbogast auto dealership. They are looking at a large production run for the city of Chicago, among other customers, so the need to streamline and speed production is a priority, according to Reardon.

The masks produced by Atlantis are primarily made by re-purposing T-shirt material into masks that are not only durable but also comfortable. The masks are washable so that they may be reused.

The increases in orders has also led to a demand for an increase in workforce. Atlantis Sportswear representative Clark Manson said the company is looking “to hire 20 full-time sewers and going to move toward 35 in the next few weeks.”

Sunday’s sewing machine delivery was attended by members of the Scott Family McDonald’s ownership, Dave Arbogast dealership and Congressman Warren Davidson. Several Piqua City officials, including Mayor Kris Lee and Chris Schmiesing were also in attendance.

Scott Reardon, owner of Atlantis Sportswear in Piqua, checks out one of 10 commercial sewing machines that were delivered to the business on Sunday afternoon. The machines will be used in the production process for protective face masks. Atlantis Sportswear owner Scott Reardon, right, gives a tour of their Piqua-based business to Congressman Warren Davidson on Sunday.

Atlantis making reusable masks

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

