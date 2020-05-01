Area briefs

Residents encouraged to set appointments

TROY — As City Hall reopens to the public in phases, residents are encouraged to set up appointments for utility payment plans and tax assistance.

The city’s tax filing deadline has been pushed to July 15, in compliance with the State Department of Taxation. Beginning May 11, residents may set an appointment for assistance with tax completion at City Hall.

Water shut-offs have been suspended. It is anticipated that water shut-offs may begin in the near future, but no date has been determined. However, billing for water and wastewater services have continued during this time. Residents are encouraged to call to set up payments plans. For regular payments, residents are encouraged to use online, mail, or drop-box options.

College Prep course set

TIPP CITY — Prepare for college in and two-evening College Prep workshop hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services on June 3 and 10 from 6-9 p.m. at the Tipp Middle School.

The cost of the workshop is $57 for residents and $64 for nonresidents. Registration is required. Dave Dobos, former staff member of MIT Admissions Office will teach students how to start their college application essays and get coaching on their progress. They will get actual answers about; how to find their best college match, the attributes selective colleges seek and how they should present themselves in their applications. They will learn the elements of a great college essay and how to make the right impression in a college interview. Tips on how to prepare for college entrance exams and understand how the interplay of grades, test scores, extra-curricular activities, and personal attributes count in admissions decisions will be given.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Coffee and doughnuts canceled

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum Monthly Veterans coffee scheduled for Wednesday May 6 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic closures for group meetings.

Road to close

TROY — South Cherry Street from West Main Street to West Franklin Avenue will close from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 4 for a roof delivery for the Elks at 17 W. Franklin St., Troy.

Piqua city employees to return to the workplace

PIQUA– In light of Governor Mike DeWine announcing that manufacturing, construction and distribution businesses, and general offices can reopen, on May 4, with restrictions and specific guidelines, city employees at the city of Piqua will return to work on May 4, following the restrictions and guidelines provided by City Manager Gary Huff. The city offices will continue to be closed to the public in accordance with social distancing and mass gathering requirements by the state. The city encourages individuals to continue to follow the updated procedures for payments, permits, and filings at this time.

County buildings to open

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners does not anticipate renewing its state of emergency declaration related to COVID-19 which expires Friday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. County buildings will be open to the public beginning Monday, May 18; however, many departments will still be working with reduced staff and/or modified protocol. Please contact the office with which you do business to ask about their current office procedures. The Board of Commissioners is asking visitors to county buildings to wear a mask, scarf or other face covering.