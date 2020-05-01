Moeller honored by AICPA

MIAMI VALLEY — Collin Moeller has been named a 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award winner. Moeller is a 2015 Troy High School graduate and a 2019 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Miami University where he majored in Accounting and Finance and minored in Business Analytics and Political Science.

Moeller is the son of Christina and Jay Moeller of Troy.

On April 17, The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) announced the 137 winners of the 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award. To qualify for the award, CPA candidates must obtain a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the Uniform CPA Examination, pass all four sections on their first attempt and have completed testing in 2019. Nearly 75,000 individuals sat for the CPA Exam in 2019 with 137 candidates meeting the criteria to receive the Elijah Watt Sells Award.

“On behalf of the AICPA, I’d like to commend the 2019 Sells Award winners for their impressive accomplishment,” said Mike Decker, American Institute of CPAs vice president of examinations. “The CPA Exam is a rigorous assessment and these candidates should be proud of their exceptional performance.”

The Elijah Watt Sells Award program was established by the AICPA in 1923 to recognize outstanding performance on the CPA Exam. Sells, one of the first CPAs in the U.S., was active in the establishment of the AICPA and played a key role advancing professional education within the profession.