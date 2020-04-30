Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 24

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop at approximately 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Kienle Drive. An adult male was arrested on a warrant and incarcerated. Joseph R. Young, 31, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft. An adult female driver was cited for driving under suspension, and the registered owner was warned for wrongful entrustment.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to several electronics stolen from the complainant on the 500 block of Boone Street. The items were stolen sometime between April 22-24.

April 25

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Wayne Street for a neighbor complaint at approximately 9:45 a.m. A female advised the male who lives in the same building had been harassing her all week. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct. Crystal S. Litton, 40, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at 2:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of Park Avenue. A male with a warrant was located and incarcerated. Victor L. Washington, 31, address unknown, was picked up for fifth-degree felony drug possession.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a domestic disturbance at the Piqua Village Apartments at approximately 3:15 p.m., after which the assailant reportedly took a victim’s vehicle without permission and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect — Michael A. Burch, 43, of Piqua — and the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran on foot in the area of Beverly Drive and West Grant Street. An officer chased the suspect and was able to take him into custody. Officers then uncovered suspected methamphetamine and marijuana on him. Burch was charged with fourth-degree felony failure to comply, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, minor misdemeanor possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection with this incident.

April 26

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle for the driver having a suspended license at 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of South College Street. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and a drug abuse instrument. Quentin B. Carter, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.