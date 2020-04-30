Piqua City Commission to continue to stream meetings on YouTube

PIQUA — The city of Piqua will still be conducting its Tuesday, May 5, Piqua City Commission Meeting with strict guidelines.

The Piqua City Commission Meeting agenda packet can be found here: piquaoh.org/may-5-2020-piqua-city-commission-agenda/

How to view the live meeting:

• The Piqua City Commission meeting will not be open to public but will be streamed live on the City of Piqua’s YouTube Channel.

• The link to the YouTube channel is: www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356

Public comments will be accepted in advance with the following guidelines:

• This form will take place of the comments for each agenda item and public comments section. https://piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/commission_meeting_comments

• The commission will accept only one form submission per person per agenda item or public comment.

• If a person would like to comment on multiple agenda items, please fill out a separate form for each agenda item. This helps with organization during the meeting.

• If a person submits more than one form on one agenda item, only the first form will be acknowledged.

• Comments and questions will be read during the meeting by Mayor Kris Lee and answers will be provided.

• By providing an email on the form, you will receive a confirmation email with all submitted data.

• The submission cut-off is May 5 at noon.

For more information, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.