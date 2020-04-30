Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

April 25

UNDERAGE: Alasiah Hale, 19, of Troy, was cited for underage consumption.

THEFT: Carrie Mendenhall, 28, and Marc Mayes, 40, both of Greenville, were arrested for theft from Meijer.

April 26

POSSESSION: Cody Veach, 34, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments at the Shell station on Dorset Road.

April 27

PARAPHERNALIA: Jason Evans, of Troy, was cited for drug paraphernalia in the area of South Market and Elmwood.

DOG ISSUE: Officers cited the owner of two dogs who were running at-large in the area of Vornholt Avenue.

FAKE BILLS: Officers investigated a report of counterfeit bills being passed at Circle K. Case pending.

April 28

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Stacie Edwards, 44, of Sidney, was cited for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn.

OVI: Ruthann Groff, 72, of Troy, was cited for OVI at Staunton Road and Ohio Avenue.

April 29

CCW: Gerald Edwards, 45, of Sidney, was cited for carrying a concealed handgun and open container in the area of Dorset and Fleet roads. Officers seized a BB gun, hatchet, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia. Driver cited for failure to reinstate, tail lights and marijuana paraphernalia. Charges pending lab results for rear seat passenger.