Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:
April 25
UNDERAGE: Alasiah Hale, 19, of Troy, was cited for underage consumption.
THEFT: Carrie Mendenhall, 28, and Marc Mayes, 40, both of Greenville, were arrested for theft from Meijer.
April 26
POSSESSION: Cody Veach, 34, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments at the Shell station on Dorset Road.
April 27
PARAPHERNALIA: Jason Evans, of Troy, was cited for drug paraphernalia in the area of South Market and Elmwood.
DOG ISSUE: Officers cited the owner of two dogs who were running at-large in the area of Vornholt Avenue.
FAKE BILLS: Officers investigated a report of counterfeit bills being passed at Circle K. Case pending.
April 28
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Stacie Edwards, 44, of Sidney, was cited for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn.
OVI: Ruthann Groff, 72, of Troy, was cited for OVI at Staunton Road and Ohio Avenue.
April 29
CCW: Gerald Edwards, 45, of Sidney, was cited for carrying a concealed handgun and open container in the area of Dorset and Fleet roads. Officers seized a BB gun, hatchet, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia. Driver cited for failure to reinstate, tail lights and marijuana paraphernalia. Charges pending lab results for rear seat passenger.