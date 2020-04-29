Signs of the times

Piqua City Schools administrative staff members Theresa Anderson, left, and Mindy Gearhart place a sign in the front yard of a Piqua High School Class of 2020 senior on Wednesday morning. More than 20 teachers, administrators, and family members met at Piqua Junior High School to pick up and deliver signs to more than 240 Piqua High School seniors.

