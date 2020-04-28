Davidson, Enoch to face off in General Election

MIAMI COUNTY — Voters in Ohio’s 8th Congressional District set the stage for incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson to face off against Democratic candidate for Congress Dr. Vanessa Enoch, of West Chester, in the General Election later this year, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday evening.

Within the Republican party, Edward Meer, of West Chester, ran against Davidson. In unofficial results, Davidson won during Tuesday’s primary with 20,094 votes, or 92 percent, throughout the district. Meer received 8 percent of the votes, or 1,854 votes throughout the seat’s district.

“It’s encouraging to get feedback from any election and the chance to continue serving,” Davidson said on Tuesday. “I look forward to the General Election and the campaign season. I appreciate the opportunity to serve now and hope to have the opportunity to serve another term.”

For the Democratic party, Matt Guyette, of Greenville, was up against Enoch. Enoch won the vote on Tuesday with 77 percent, or 9,244 votes. Guyette received 23 percent of the vote, or 2,726 votes across the district.

“I am overjoyed and very excited to be the nominee again, and I’m looking forward to a victory in November,” Enoch said Tuesday.

“I do want to say congratulations to my opponent,” Enoch continued. “And to Matthew Guyette, as well as to Edward Meer, both of them, for having the courage to run in this district. It’s a very difficult and challenging district, especially if you don’t have a lot of resources, so it takes courage to run, but moreover, I feel like many of us have been challenged by the difficulty in being able to raise money and resources, so I definitely congratulate them for throwing their hats in the ring.”

Davidson assumed office as member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio’s 8th congressional district in June of 2016, having been preceded by John Boehner. In November 2018, Davidson defeated Enoch in the general election.

Davidson and Enoch will go head-to-head during the General Glection on Nov. 3, the winner of which will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

