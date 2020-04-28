Troy School levy fails

TROY — Troy City Schools failed to pass a bond issue for the second time with its neighborhood school plan on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, there were 3,788 votes (60 percent) against the bond issue and 2,546 votes (40 percent) in favor of the project.

“We would like to thank those who did vote yes for our New Plan for Neighborhood schools and to all those who helped in the campaign. We appreciate your support. We understand, however, that in this unprecedented time of uncertainty in American history, trying to pass a bond issue simply was too much to ask. While we respect the election results, it doesn’t change our need for new elementary schools. As our county and our community move forward in the battle against COVID-19, we will continue to look for ways to ensure future learning for our students through new buildings,” according to a press release from the district.

The district sought a 37-year, 6.54-mill property tax, plus a 0.5-mill for state mandated maintenance levy, to raise $98.7 million to build four new schools — three Pre-Kindergarten to fourth grade and a fifth and sixth grade middle school — on the March 17 ballot.

The state’s share was $31.8 million through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission if successful. The 0.5-mill levy is state-mandated for maintenance of the new school buildings.

The cost of the bond and levy, a total of 7.04 mills, was approximately $246 a year per $100,000 home valuation.

The district broke down the total budget of the $98 million project over 37 years: residents to pay $46.6 million, businesses to pay $20.3 million, and state funding would be $31.8 million.

Troy City Schools currently have seven elementary buildings with the average age of 77 years old with Concord and Van Cleve buildings more than 100 years old.

“Neighborhood Plan” turned down with 60 percent against project

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

