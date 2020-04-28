Duchak wins race, Troy school levy fails

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI — One of the most unprescedented elections in history — with no in-person voting — came to a close Tuesday night with unofficial results being tabulated.

With 72,455 registered voters in the county, 24.36 percent voted, or 17,650 voters.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak was re-elected as the sheriff, while Troy City Schools lost their hopes for new building plans.

• Miami County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Dave Duchak was challenged by Paul Reece for the Miami County Sheriff’s position. On Tuesday, Duchak beat Reece with 58.05 percent, or 6,769 votes, to Reece’s 41.95 percent, or 4,892 votes.

• Troy City Schools

Troy City Schools was seeking a 37-year, 6.54-mill property tax, plus a 0.5-mills for state mandated maintenance levy, to raise $98.7 million to build four new schools — three Pre-Kindergarten to fourth grade and one fifth- and sixth-grade middle school — on the March 17 ballot. The levy failed with 59.80 percent, or 3,788 votes, to 40.20 percent, or 2,546 votes against the levy.

• Commissioners

With Miami County Commissioner Jack Evans not running for re-election and retiring from the Board of Miami County Commissioners, there will be a new face on the board next year.

There were three Republican candidates and one Democrat running for the full term seat on the board commencing Jan. 3, 2021. W. McGregor “Greg” Dixon, Jr., Wade H. Westfall, and Mark E. Williams. Westfall won with voters with 47 percent, to 5,274 votes. Dixon received 19.15 percent, or 2,149 votes, and Williams received 33.85 percent of the vote, or 3,798 votes.

Jack R. Bastian, a Democrat also running for the seat, ran unopposed during the Primary election and will face off with Westfall in the General Election in November.

Gregory Simmons, who currently sits on the Board of Miami County Commissioners, won against Joseph E. Gibson, for the full term seat on the board commencing Jan. 2, 2021. Simmons again won the seat with 58.46 percent, or 6,144 votes. Gibson received 43.54 percent, or 4,739 votes.

Ted S. Mercer, who currently sits on the Board of Miami County Commissioners, ran unopposed for the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

• Piqua Street Levy

Piqua’s 10-year, 0.25 percent street levy renewal was renewed, with 71.55 percent, or 1,459 votes in favor of the levy, according to unofficial election results as of press time Tuesday.

In December, the Piqua City Commission approved sending this levy, which has been in place since 1991, to voters for a renewal. The 0.25 percent portion of the city’s income tax generates approximately $1.3 million per year for streets.

• Congress

Voters in Ohio’s 8th Congressional District took to the polls to determine which two candidates for Congress will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the general election later this year.

Within the Republican party, Edward Meer, of West Chester, ran against incumbent U.S. Rep Warren Davidson. In unofficial results, Davidson won during Tuesday’s primary with 20,094 votes, or 92 percent, throughout the district. Meer received 8 percent of the votes, or 1,854 votes throughout the seat’s district.

For the Democratic party, Matt Guyette, of Greenville, was up against Dr. Vanessa Enoch, of West Chester. Enoch won the vote on Tuesday with 77 percent, or 9,244 votes. Guyette received 23 percent of the vote, or 2,726 votes across the district.

Davidson assumed office as member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio’s 8th congressional district in June of 2016, having been preceded by John Boehner. In November 2018, Davidson defeated Enoch in the general election.

The winning candidates from the primary election will go head-to-head during the general election on Nov. 3, the winner of which will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

• Pleasant Hill Fire Department

The Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District asked residents to approve a tax levy for operating funds, as well as a bond issue for providing a new fire/EMS building, equipment, payment of employees, and emergency medical services.

The tax levy was approved by voters by 52.17 percent, or 517 votes. Those against were 47.83 percent, or 474 votes.

The bond issue was denied by voters by by 53.95 percent, or 533 votes against to 46.05 percent, or 455 votes for.

The Miami Valley Today will have candidate reactions along with more information on the issues from Tuesday’s election in the Thursday edition.

