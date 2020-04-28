Simmons, Westfall win commissioner races

MIAMI COUNTY — According to unofficial primary election results, Gregory Simmons will keep his commissioner seat for another term, defeating Tipp City Mayor Joe Gibson.

Simmons received 6,144 (56 percent) votes versus Gibson’s 4739 votes (44 percent), according to the unofficial results on the Board of Election’s site.

Neither Simmons nor Gibson returned phone calls for comment as of press time.

There were no Democrat candidates on the Primary Election to challenge Simmons in the General Election. Simmons’ term will commence on Jan. 2, 2021.

In the contested race for the seat vacated by sitting commissioner Jack Evan’s retirement, Wade Westfall won the majority of votes against W. McGregor “Gregory” Dixon, Jr. and Mark Williams. Westfall will challenge Democrat Jack Bastian in the November general election.

Westfall received 5,274 votes (47 percent) versus Williams’ 3,798 votes (34 percent) and Dixon’s 2,149 votes (19 percent).

“I am grateful to the voters for their confidence as we head into the General Election this November,” Westfall said in a press release. “I want to thank Mr. Williams and Judge Dixon for a positive, healthy and spirited campaign, and I wish them well in their future endeavors.

“Right now, we are in challenging and unprecedented times. Our resolve may be shaken, but not our faith. Our faith in our community and in each other is stronger than ever. Every day I am humbled by the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things: feeding their neighbors, giving hope to their friends, supporting our local businesses and educating their children. This time has challenged us, and we are meeting the challenge. There will be more challenges to come. As we start the long process of rebuilding our lives, we are going to be living in a new normal. I am ready to be a part of a team that leads our county into the future. I am confident Miami County will build a strong economy where everyone benefits, hard work is rewarded and our lives are restored by faith and not fear.”

Appointed commissioner Ted Mercer ran unopposed for his seat. No Democrat candidate was on the primary ballot to run against him in the fall.

