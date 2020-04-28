City building to open with precautions

TROY — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Troy has worked with officials from the state and Miami County Public Health to set guidelines for our employees and operations. As employees return from remote work and City facilities open to the public, the following guidelines and schedules will be in effect:

City facilities will open to the public in phases:

From May 11-17, City Hall and Hobart Arena will open to the public (with limited access to certain areas) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the buildings’ normal work weeks.

On May 18, City Hall will be open to the public during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The Maintenance Facility, cemetery buildings, Water and Wastewater Treatment plants, and Park Maintenance Facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The following will remain in place to protect city employees and residents:

Residents are strongly encouraged to call and make appointments in City Hall for tax filing support, as well as to set up utility bill payment plans. For regular payments, residents are encouraged to use mail-in, drop-box and online payment options.

Vendors, contractors, and property owners will be encouraged to use the city’s online permitting process.

Visitors and employees in City Hall and Hobart Area will be asked to maintain 6 feet of personal distance.

Restrooms will be closed to the public.

Employees will have their temperature taken at the beginning of each work day. Increased sanitation schedules will remain in effect.

Masks will be required for employees working within 6 feet of the public or other employees.